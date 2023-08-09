Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given a C$146.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$146.00 target price on Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LAS.A opened at C$124.30 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$95.59 and a 12 month high of C$125.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$381.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of -0.13.
About Lassonde Industries
