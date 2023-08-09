LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.01). Approximately 905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.70 ($1.01).

LBG Media Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.38 million and a PE ratio of 3,955.00.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.