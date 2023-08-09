LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

