Leagh Erin Turner Sells 7,084 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

