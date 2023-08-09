Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lemonade by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 20.3% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

