Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 10,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSAK

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 7,303 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $26,071.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,642,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,844,074.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,679 shares of company stock worth $255,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.