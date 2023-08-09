Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

