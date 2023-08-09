Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and FIBRA Macquarie México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88 FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.82

This table compares Life Storage and FIBRA Macquarie México’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Life Storage and FIBRA Macquarie México, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25 FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $128.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

Summary

Life Storage beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of March 31, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

