LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.
LifeMD Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.
LifeMD Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.