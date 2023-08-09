LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

LifeMD Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

LifeMD Company Profile

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last quarter.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

