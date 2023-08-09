Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $282,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

