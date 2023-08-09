Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Trading Down 0.6%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.90. 1,074,448 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Insider Activity at Lions Gate Entertainment

In other news, Director John D. Harkey, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

