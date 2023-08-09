LiqTech International (LIQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

