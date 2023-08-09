Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $299.27 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

