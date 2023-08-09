LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of LPSN opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 96.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

