LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCD opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

