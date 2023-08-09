LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SCD opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.11.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
