Loop Capital Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

NYSE UPS opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

