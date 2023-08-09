Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.26. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 37,011 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. Research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 223,327 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Further Reading

