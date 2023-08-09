Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78). Approximately 3,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 63,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.75 ($0.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LORD

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison bought 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($95,846.96). Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lords Group Trading

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.