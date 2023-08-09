Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 167,959 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

