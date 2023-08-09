Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,535 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,873,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after buying an additional 170,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

