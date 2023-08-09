Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,526,641 shares of company stock worth $135,547,439 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

