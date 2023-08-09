Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,107.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $1,962,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Up 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Report on Morphic

About Morphic

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.