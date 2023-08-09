Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 235,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

