Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. TheStreet downgraded Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

