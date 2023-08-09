Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 273,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

