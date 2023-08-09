Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CE opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

