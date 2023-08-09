Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lucid Group Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

