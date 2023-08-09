Luke Alverson Sells 2,787 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $510,912.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

