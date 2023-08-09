LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 116,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. True Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 31,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Amazon.com by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 82,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 91,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

