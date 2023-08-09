LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.