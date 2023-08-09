Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magna International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

