Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

MG opened at C$80.25 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.91. The stock has a market cap of C$22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.67%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.