MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Shares Down 1.5%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55. 127,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 126,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 612,611 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 310,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

