MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Shares Down 1.5%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55. 127,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 126,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.