MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Shares Down 1.5%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55. 127,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 126,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 612,611 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 310,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

