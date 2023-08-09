MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MannKind by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MannKind by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 654,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 1.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 735,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

