ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

