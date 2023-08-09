Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after buying an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 326,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,546,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 1,008,824 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

