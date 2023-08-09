Mark A. Caylor Sells 1,670 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $432.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.70 and its 200 day moving average is $454.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

