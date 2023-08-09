Mark Kaye Sells 15,158 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.3 %

MCO stock opened at $337.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

