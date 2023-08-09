MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.10.
Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
