Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CEO John E. Geller, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VAC opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 456,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

