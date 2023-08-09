Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

