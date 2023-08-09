Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Critical Review

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -2.88% 7.38% 5.13% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 9.00 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -326.11 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marvell Technology and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marvell Technology and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 20 0 2.91 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $65.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

