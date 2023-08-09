Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.20 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Down 2.4 %

MASI stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. Masimo’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.