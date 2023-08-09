Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Masimo also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

