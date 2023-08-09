Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

