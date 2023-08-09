Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) SVP Yoon J. Hugh Sells 7,608 Shares

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mattel Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $1,855,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

