MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.47. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 14,688 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

