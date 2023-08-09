MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) versus Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Critical Comparison

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MedTech Acquisition and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% -1.48% Castle Biosciences -53.04% -22.57% -20.22%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 3.47 -$67.14 million ($3.35) -5.29

MedTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MedTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary 35-GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.