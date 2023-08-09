Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 80.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $137,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

