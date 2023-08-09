Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 3,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.